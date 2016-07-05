LITCHFIELD - Southwestern High School’s boys’ basketball team is having a busy summer, playing 20-25 games.

Southwestern had a contest at Litchfield earlier in the week and will continue to play some additional contests.

Southwestern coach Jason Darr said his team shot the ball decent on Monday and he was impressed by his team’s defensive play.

“We go up and down during the summer,” he said. “This is one of the reasons we stepped up our play in the summer to work out the kinks before the season.”

Colin Baumgartner stood out on Monday for the Piasa Birds and is also playing a lot of baseball this summer. Justin Bailey was also at the center of much of the action.

Darr said he thinks the Piasa Birds will have an excellent team next year and could content for both conference and regional championships.

