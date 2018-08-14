ALTON - Piasa Armory will offer a family friendly day of entertainment, education, and exhibitions on Saturday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be live demonstrations of products, soda can launcher demonstration, ax throwing lessons, speakers, rare and unusual guns display, and local small business kiosks set up throughout our location. We will demonstrate body armor by Veteran’s Manufacturing at 10 a.m., Metro Krav Maga and Kickboxing will provide a demonstration at 12 p.m., Madison County States Attorney Tom Gibbons is scheduled to speak on Illinois use of force laws at 2 p.m. and a demonstration by the Alton Police K9 officers at 4:15 p.m.

Piasa Armory would like to thank our customers and the local area for their support and for working to build a culture of responsible firearm ownership.

