ALTON – Authorities and a local firearms dealer are seeking answers regarding a man accused of stealing a handgun.

Piasa Armory's Facebook page displays a photo of a black male wearing black pants and jacket with dark-rimmed glasses, who entered the store Saturday evening as the gun store was full of customers. He is accused of stealing a display model Glock 19 Gen5 from the store, before escaping in a reddish-colored newer-model crossover vehicle. A $500 reward has been offered by Piasa Armory for any information leading to his arrest. Both the Alton Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) have been notified of the theft.

The man told staff he had shot at the indoor range at Piasa Armory, and a representative from the shop said they were reviewing past visitors to the range in the hopes of discovering the man's identity. They also said the would be tightening their security with additional measures while still “treating their customers in a trusting manner.” The representative said that trust of law-abiding customers will not change.

Anyone with any information leading to the arrest of this man is eligible for that $500 reward. The serial number of that Glock pistol is BGZV539 in case it is located. Anyone with that information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

