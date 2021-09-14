MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 160, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 177, CIVIC MEMORIAL 206, ROXANA 206: Audrey Cain shot a one-over-par 36 for nine holes to win the medal for Marquette in their win in a quadrangular meet at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

Besides Cain, Ava Bartosiak and Clancy Maag each shot a 41 for the Explorers, while Lilly Montague fired a 42 and Karly Reiter shot a 50.

Julia Stobie led the Griffins with a 40, while both Paige Yasitits and Ellie Hyten each shot a 43, Grace Stanhaus had a 51, Macy Smith fired a 53 and Kendall Reichmann shot a 55.

Leading the Eagles was Madeline Woelfel, who had a 46, with Emily DeClue firing a 50, Payton Whaley had a 53, Jayna Hailey shot a 57, Sydney Moore came up with a 60 and Peyton Phillips shot a 64.

Reagan Lynn led the way for the Shells with a 43, while Sydney Watts shot a 48, Ava Strohmeier came up with a 49, McKaela Brown fired a 66, Brielle Griffin had a 67 and Peyton McBride shot a 73.

Marquette Catholic's Piar Finishes In Tie With Vanderheyden At Alton Invite, Tigers' Johnson is Third, Redbirds' Kenney, Explorers' Cain Are Sixth

Marquette Catholic's Gracie Piar and O'Fallon's Maddie Vanderheyden finished in a tie for first at the Alton Invitational girls golf tournament on Saturday at Rolling Hills Golf Club, with Piar winning the championship on a tiebreak as O'Fallon won the team championship.

The Panthers won with a score of 312, with the Explorers finishing second at 332, Edwardsville came in third with a 334, Triad was fourth at 339, the host Redbirds came in fifth with a 359, Belleville East was sixth at 361, Collinsville and Belleville West tied for seventh with each team shooting a 364, Columbia was ninth with a 365, Father McGivney Catholic was 10th with a 379, the O'Fallon junior varsity placed 11th with a 380 and Highland was 12th with a 393.

Piar and Vanderheyden finished tied for first with even-par 71s, but Piar won the championship on a tiebreak, while both Nicole Johnson of the Tigers and Reagan Martin of the Panthers tied for third with rounds of 74, with Johnson taking third on another tiebreak, Emma Hill of Triad was fifth with a 75, Alton's Addison Kenney and Marquette's Audrey Cain tied for sixth with identical rounds of 77, with Kenney taking sixth on a tiebreak, Sydni Thurlow of West was eight with a 78, O'Fallon's Valerie Meinkopf finished ninth with a 79, and Ellie Hyten of the Griffins rounded out the top ten with an 82.

Along with Piar and Cain, the Explorers got a score of 86 from Clancy Maag, an 88 from Lilly Montague, an 89 from Ellie Eversman and a 90 from Ava Bartosiak. Along with Johnson, Grace Daech fired an 83, Ruhee Gupchup shot an 88, both Morgan Landry and Caitlyn Dicks each had an 89 and Jasmyn Story shot a 95.

Along with Hill's score, the Knights had an 85 from both Paige Hawkes and Makenna Jensen, Makenna Keith fired a 94, Layla Moore carded a 95 and Alexa Shreve shot 97. Along with Kenney's score, the Redbirds had Lexi Paulin shooting an 88, Olivia Boyd fired a 92 and Samantha Eales shot a 102.

Collinsville was led by Maya Clark's 83, followed by Ricki Merlak with a 90, Kiley Belobraydic had a 94, Kyra Van Dyke shot a 97, Lainey Bolandis carded a 99 and Abby Fister shot a 105. Along with Hyten's 82, Julie Stobie had a 91 for McGivney, while Macy Smith fires a 102, Paige Yasitis had a 104, Kendall Reichmann had an 116 and Amelia Hylla shot a 117.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

