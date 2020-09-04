THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP



GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 167, ALTHOFF 211, ROXANA 222: Marquette Catholic's Gracie Piar continued her hot streak with a nine-hole score of 37 to once again be the medalist in a match against Belleville Althoff and Roxana.

Marquette scored a 167. The remaining Explorers' individual results were: Maag 43, Montague 44, Cain 45 and Bartosiak 45. Althoff's scorers were Laramore 45, Connolly 48, Gomrick 58, Schmitt 60 and Ysura 62. Roxana's leaders were McCoy 52, Floyd 53, Brock 61, Watts 61, Lynn 63 and Brown 71.



BELLEVILLE EAST 167, COLLINSVILLE 174, ALTON 177: Alton senior Natalie Messinger won medalist honors with a career-best two-under-par 34 as the Redbirds finished third in a triangular meet with the Lancers and Kahoks at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Josie Giertz also had a 46 for Alton, with Riley Kenney shooting a 47, and Olivia Boyd carding a 50. Maya Clark led Collinsville with a 40, Ricki Merlak shot a 41, Abby Fister fired a 44, and Carstyn Jones had a 49.

TRIAD 168, JERSEY 187, WATERLOO 189, CIVIC MEMORIAL 205: Triad's Emma Hill and Jessica Sager shared medalist honors along with Waterloo's Calli Smith, who all shot a four-over-par 40 as the Knights took a quad meet over the Panthers, Bulldogs and Eagles.

Both Makenna Keith and Makenna Jensen shot a 44 for Triad, while Paige Hawkes had a 45 and Anja Mills carded a 51. Bria Tuttle and Emma Breitweser both led Jersey with a 44 each, with Jerra LaPlant shooting a 49, Natalie Weiner having a 50, Madi Darr carding a 64, and Lindsay Duggan having a 65.

The Eagles were led by Sophee Brown and Payton Whaley, who each had a 49, with Meredith Flack firing a 52, and Laughlin, Ellah Brown and Peyton Mormino all shooting a 55 each.

GIRLS TENNIS

ROXANA

Roxana's girls tennis team again dominated an opponent on Thursday, this time Greenville at Greenville 8-1.

Stephanie Kamp won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2, Lindsey Ratliff won at No. 2, 6-1, 6-2, Makenna John won at No. 3, 6-2, 6-4, Savannah Millsap fell at No. 4 3-6, 2-6, Bailey Isom won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 5 and Anna Palen won at No. 6 6-4, 7-5. Roxana won the No. 1 doubles match 8-4, No. 2 8-4 and No. 3 8-1.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 190, FREEBURG 233: Ellie Hyten was the medalist for McGivney with a three-over-par 39 as the Griffins defeated Freeburg in a dual meet Wednesday at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville.

Julia Strobie shot a 46 on the day for McGivney, followed by Grace Stanhaus, with a 50, and Paige Yasitis, who had a 55. Martha Lehman led the Midgets with a 53 on the day.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

Highland 156, O'Fallon 171, Triad 175

GIRLS GOLF

Triad 168, Jersey 187, Waterloo 189, Civic Memorial 205

Belleville East 167, Collinsville 174, Alton 177

O'Fallon 162, Edwardsville 168

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Father McGivney Catholic 190, Freeburg 233

GIRLS TENNIS

Jersey 7, Alton 2

Roxana 8, Greenville 1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia Flyers 5, New York Islanders 4 (2OT) (series tied 3-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vancouver Canucks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 0 (series tied 3-3)

