Metro East All-Area Team

Girls Golf 2021

Player of the Year – Gracie Piar (Alton Marquette)

1st team

Audrey Cain – Alton Marquette

Reese Kite – Waterloo

Calli Smith – Waterloo

Ellie Hyten – Fr. McGivney

Ava Bartosiak – Alton Marquette

Cami Cooper – Waterloo

Clancy Maag – Alton Marquette

Sabrina Leingang – Columbia

2nd team

Lilly Montague – Alton Marquette

Julia Stobie – Fr. McGivney

Bria Tuttle – Jerseyville

Reagan Lynn – Roxana

Lexi Stumpf – Waterloo

Brooke Hunsche – Highland

Sydney Coziar – Highland

Ainslie Schrader - Columbia

Marquette Catholic head girls golf coach Deb Walsh said Gracie is such a talented, consistent player.

"From her confidence during competition to her work ethic during practice, she finds a way to make things happen on the course," Walsh said. "As the four-time Player of the Year for MECGA, numerous Medalist honors, and a state champion to her name, Gracie is ready, just watch her succeed in the collegiate golf world and beyond!"

