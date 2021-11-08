Piar Player Of Year: Cain, Hyten, Maag, Montague, Stobie, Tuttle and Lynn Join The Metro-East All-Area Girls Golf Team
Metro East All-Area Team
Girls Golf 2021
Player of the Year – Gracie Piar (Alton Marquette)
1st team
Audrey Cain – Alton Marquette
Reese Kite – Waterloo
Calli Smith – Waterloo
Ellie Hyten – Fr. McGivney
Ava Bartosiak – Alton Marquette
Cami Cooper – Waterloo
Clancy Maag – Alton Marquette
Sabrina Leingang – Columbia
2nd team
Lilly Montague – Alton Marquette
Julia Stobie – Fr. McGivney
Bria Tuttle – Jerseyville
Reagan Lynn – Roxana
Lexi Stumpf – Waterloo
Brooke Hunsche – Highland
Sydney Coziar – Highland
Ainslie Schrader - Columbia
Marquette Catholic head girls golf coach Deb Walsh said Gracie is such a talented, consistent player.
"From her confidence during competition to her work ethic during practice, she finds a way to make things happen on the course," Walsh said. "As the four-time Player of the Year for MECGA, numerous Medalist honors, and a state champion to her name, Gracie is ready, just watch her succeed in the collegiate golf world and beyond!"
