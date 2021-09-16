ALTON - Gracie Piar was on top of her game in a match against Edwardsville and Triad on Wednesday. She fired a 31 to be the medalist of the day, while Edwardsville star Nicole Johnson had a 35 and Audrey Cain a 36 for Marquette.

Marquette won the match with a score of 149, Edwardsville posted a 162, and Triad 170.

Marquette’s scorers were as follows after Piar and Cain: Ava Bartosiak with a 40, Libby Montague with a 42, Clancy Maag with a 43, and Karly Reister with a 53.

After Johnson’s top score, this is the remainder of the Tigers' scores: Caitlyn Dicks with a 39, Grace Daech with a 41, Ruhee Gupchup with a 47.

Emma Hill paced Triad with a 40, followed by Makenna Jensen with a 42, Makenna Keith with a 44 and Alexa Shreve with a 44, and Layla Moore with a 49.

Marquette Catholic head girls golf coach Deb Walsh was ecstatic at the performance of her Explorers.

“It was a good match,” she said. “The girls were very relaxed and confident with what they were doing last night. Everything is starting to fall in position for them. They feel confident over the ball all the time and that is a good thing.”

Walsh praised Edwardsville’s squad for the competition. She said Nicole Johnson is a tremendous player and Gracie Piar and Audrey Cain always enjoy playing against her for the competition.

“The matches are always exciting when Johnson plays against Gracie and Audrey,” Walsh said.

Audrey Cain fired a 36 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and has been “awesome” with her performances, Walsh added.

“Gracie also just keeps improving and pushing herself to be better,” Walsh said. “She and Audrey always push each other and thrive on the competition. I am thrilled they had a great night against Edwardsville and Triad.”

