JERSEYVILLE - All Jersey CUSD 100 students needing physicals and/or immunizations will have the perfect opportunity to get both at an upcoming Physical and Immunization Clinic at Jersey Community High School on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Physicals include both school and sports physicals and will be offered for $25 each (cash only, no insurance billed). Immunizations will be billed through private insurance and Medicaid, or $20 per shot if uninsured. Students requiring physicals/immunizations must submit their documentation to their school by Sept. 3, 2024.

Permission slips must be filled out, signed, and sent with any student not accompanied by a parent/guardian - a blank permission slip is available here, and several documents related to physicals/immunizations are available on the Jersey 100 website.

Article continues after sponsor message

A school registration event follows shortly after on Aug. 5, 2024 for new students joining Jersey Community Unit School District (CUSD) 100, as well as Kindergarten students who have not been registered online.

New students and unregistered kindergartners should arrive at the building of the school they’ll be attending on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024 from 12 to 7 p.m. New students will need to bring a certified copy of a birth certificate, legal document, or court order, as well as proof of residency.

Returning students who have not yet registered through the online registration process should do so using their existing Skyward Family Access account. Students registering online should take pending documents, such as proof of residency (driver’s license, State ID, metered mail, lease/mortgage documents), to their school on Aug. 5, 2024.

For more information about registration, the upcoming clinics, and other important dates for Jersey 100 students, see this form or the School Registration page of the Jersey 100 website.

More like this: