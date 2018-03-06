Photos of the Day: Street, patch work become more visible now each day
Photos of the Day:
There is a considerable amount of patch and street work going on throughout the area with winter about to change to spring. These city workers were out hard at work Tuesday morning in Alton and in the other photo, these Wood River city employees were doing patch work recently. If you have a Photo of the Day or a suggestion for one, e-mail news@riverbender.com with some brief information about the picture.