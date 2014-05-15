GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 43rd annual Commencement ceremony celebrated the achievements of more than 850 graduates on May 14, 2014 in the Hatheway Cultural Center.

Pictured below, top to bottom: graduates and their families and friends filled the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre for the night’s festivities; keynote speaker and Illinois Senator Andy Manar addresses a packed auditorium; Paramedicine graduate and firefighter Andy Lalor represents the Edwardsville Fire Department by wearing patches on his gradation cap; former L&C Student Trustee Rebekah Shultz and Student Activities President Heba Freese pose for a photo before the ceremony; graduate Hannah Walters and her boyfriend Blake Bamper wait for friends and family in a stairwell outside the Hatheway Gallery before the ceremony.

These photos and more are available in high resolution at https://www.flickr.com/photos/lewisandclarkcc/sets/72157644721174203.

Photos by L&C Media Specialists S. Paige Allen, Louise Jett and Laura Inlow.

