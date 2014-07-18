Jean Heil and Randy Hoven, along with Andrea Leonard, Julia Frazier and Julia Swan, put the finishing touches on Alton Little Theater's BIG Summer Musical - 9 to 5.  The musical runs July 24th - August 3rd; call 462-6562 for tickets.  Fun, flirty, big-hearted songs - what's not to love?


Andrea Leonard, Julia Frazier and Julia Swan

Jean Heil and Randy Hoven

 

 

