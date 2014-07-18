Photos from ALT's Upcoming Big Summer Musical, 9 to 5
July 18, 2014 9:14 AM
Jean Heil and Randy Hoven, along with Andrea Leonard, Julia Frazier and Julia Swan, put the finishing touches on Alton Little Theater's BIG Summer Musical - 9 to 5. The musical runs July 24th - August 3rd; call 462-6562 for tickets. Fun, flirty, big-hearted songs - what's not to love?
Andrea Leonard, Julia Frazier and Julia Swan
Jean Heil and Randy Hoven
