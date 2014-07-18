Photos from ALT's Upcoming Big Summer Musical, 9 to 5 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jean Heil and Randy Hoven, along with Andrea Leonard, Julia Frazier and Julia Swan, put the finishing touches on Alton Little Theater's BIG Summer Musical - 9 to 5. The musical runs July 24th - August 3rd; call 462-6562 for tickets. Fun, flirty, big-hearted songs - what's not to love?

Andrea Leonard, Julia Frazier and Julia Swan



Jean Heil and Randy Hoven