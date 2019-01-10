ALTON - The Canada Goose is a beautiful bird to observe and a group of them were found in the wetlands area off Illinois Route 143 near the Clark Bridge Thursday morning.

The intense bird-watching season is here and some eagles have been spotted along the drive to Grafton and throughout the area. Caution is encouraged for both the observers and motorists in the area over the next few months.

According to Wikipedia, the Canada Goose is a large wild goose species with a black head and neck, white cheeks, white under its chin, and a brown body. Native to arctic and temperate regions of North America, its migration occasionally reaches northern Europe. It has been introduced to the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, and the Falkland Islands. Like most geese, the Canada Goose is primarily herbivorous and normally migratory; it tends to be found on or close to fresh water.

Send your bird-watching photos to news@riverbender.com and either the Riverbender.com or Edglentoday.com Facebook pages and we will post the best submissions.

