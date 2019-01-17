EDWARDSVILLE - These are nighttime photos of the new MOD Pizza location in Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville location will be in the Edwardsville Marketplace at 2300 Troy Road, Suite A, and is the first for the pizza brand in the Metro East area.

MOD features what the company describes as "feel-good ingredients," prepped fresh daily and ready to go with everything from meaty to vegan and everything in between. MOD prides itself on being super fast with almost assembly-line style and solid prices.

MOD is the original superfast pizza experience – a pioneering fast-casual concept that puts the customer in the driver’s seat. Artisan-style pizzas and salads are individually sized, made on demand, and ready in just minutes. Patrons can choose from over 30 toppings – the price stays the same no matter what you pick.

