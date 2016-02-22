(Jupiter, FL) The competitive fun continued on Day Five of Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals. Bunting was again hotly contested as “a single blade of grass” was the difference in Tyler Lyons being eliminated while Jonathan Broxton showed Marco Gonzales and Mike Leake that he too could wield the bat.

Lyons gained some redemption on “The Wall” as pitchers simulated throwing a pitch and had a smashed rag ball sent back at them off the bat of Jason Simontacchi.

photo credits: Brian Stull/STLBaseballWeekly.com

