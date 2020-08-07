WEST ALTON - This is a Chris Rhodes photo gallery from the St. Charles County chase of a suspect that ended in a bean field in West Alton.

The photo gallery shows various parts of the case and was within mere feet of the suspect in the case as he sped through in one of the pictures. The gallery has one of the helicopters involved in the chase, shows officers at the scene and concludes with photos of law enforcement in the bean field.

