Photo Gallery Of St. Charles County Police Chase That Ends In Beanfield, Suspect Is Shot, Critically Wounded Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEST ALTON - This is a Chris Rhodes photo gallery from the St. Charles County chase of a suspect that ended in a bean field in West Alton. Article continues after sponsor message The photo gallery shows various parts of the case and was within mere feet of the suspect in the case as he sped through in one of the pictures. The gallery has one of the helicopters involved in the chase, shows officers at the scene and concludes with photos of law enforcement in the bean field. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip