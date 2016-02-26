(Jupiter, FL) The St. Louis Cardinals continued their Spring Training workouts at the Roger Dean Stadium complex on Friday. No pitching practice was held, but a few pitchers threw bullpen sessions. ESPN was on-hand for several live broadcasts on the network, which included John Kruk stating that right now, Stephen Piscotty is a better offensive player than Jason Heyward.

Piscotty was not in attendance due to what is believed to be food poisoning and was sent home early for the second consecutive day.

Yadier Molina worked out with his gear on and caught some pitches from the machine as he continues his rehab.

Tim Cooney got in a few throws as he works through the soreness in his shoulder.

And here are a few more sights from around camp on Day Nine…

