ROXANA - The Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery firefighting team quickly had a fire in a processing unit isolated and under control Sunday afternoon. One person was reported to have walked to an ambulance and transported to an area hospital from the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Phillips 66 Government and Community Relations Director Melissa Erker said at about 4:30 Sunday afternoon, an event resulted in a fire in a processing unit.

“The fire was under control and it is almost out, it was just smoldering,” Erker said after evaluating what had happened at the scene. All the employees and contractors are accounted for. The scene is stable and all off-site monitoring shows no detection of air-quality issues. We have the capability to put tools in the air right away when this happens.”

Erker continued and said: “The community should have no reason for concern. The scene is stable. We did have as a precaution local emergency response from area responding teams. We have an internal fire department handling all the emergency itself.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: