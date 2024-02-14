WOOD RIVER - The Easter Bunny stopped by to greet his friends at the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery with a special delivery of goodies they had arranged to be delivered for the South Roxana neighbor's upcoming Easter Egg Hunt which will be at the Dad’s Club at 2 p.m. on March 24.

South Roxana officials say thank you to Phillips 66 for contacting the Easter Bunny and contributing to make this event possible in the community for the kids.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this:

Related Video: