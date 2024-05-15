ROXANA - Eight area students are being awarded scholarships by Phillips 66 and the Phillips 66 Community Advisory Panel (CAP) this spring. These $1,000 scholarships are awarded based on the student’s Community Service, Academic Performance, and Financial Need.

The student recipients are:

Alyssa Abernathy – Civic Memorial High School

Savanna Brown - Alton High School

David (DJ) Dutton - Civic Memorial High School

Abigayle Gehrs - Roxana High School

Madison Holmes - East Alton Wood River High School

Aniston Naumann - Civic Memorial High School

Article continues after sponsor message

Mia Plumb East Alton Wood River High School

Ava Strohmeier – Roxana High School

The students were selected from more than 40 applicants by a panel comprised of Phillips 66 CAP Members.

“All of the students have impressive community and school involvement and academic strengths,” said Melissa Erker, spokesperson for Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. “The caliber of the students we see each year applying for these scholarships is very high – often making the committee's decision very hard. We are excited about our winners and hope they return to the community where they grew up to give back in the future.”

The scholarship students were honored during the annual Phillips 66 Community Leaders’ Breakfast on May 8.

The Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery CAP was established in 2003 to facilitate communication and information sharing between the refinery and local communities.

The panel, comprised of 26 community members and six Phillips 66 employees, sets annual goals, including one goal focused on supporting educational organizations in the local communities by promoting information about the refinery, the energy sector, and the type of jobs needed in the future. The scholarship was created to support this goal while encouraging students to give back to their communities once they begin their early careers. The CAP scholarship has been awarded to local students for nearly 20 years amounting to more than $90,000 in educational support.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

More like this: