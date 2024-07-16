HARTFORD – The Hartford Fire Department has recently installed new gear lockers at its station, thanks to a generous donation from Phillips 66. In January, Phillips 66 contributed nearly $40,000 to the department, enabling the purchase of new bunker gear and accessories, including boots, helmets, gloves, and hoods.

"The new gear lockers will help keep our equipment clean and ready for the next call," a department spokesperson said. "Whether after an accident on the highway or after a fire, it is crucial to clean and maintain our gear."

The newly acquired gear storage lockers are designed to promote better organization and improve the drying process for the equipment post-call. This setup is expected to enhance the efficiency and readiness of the firefighters.

The Hartford Fire Department expressed its gratitude for the support from Phillips 66. "We are very grateful to have such good neighbors as Phillips 66,"

