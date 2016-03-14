Name: Phillip Raymond Davis

Parents: Elaine and Edward Davis of Godfrey

Birth weight: 9 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time : 3:19 PM

Date: 7/21/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Phillip Jr. and Francis Davis of Richmond, VA. and Raymond and Joan Darr of Alton.

