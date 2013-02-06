Patriot Sunrooms East received a Phenomenal Performance award from Pat & Jim Lewis owners of Patriot Sunrooms & Home Solutions. The award was presented to Mike Andrews, Production Manager and Jim Hentz, Branch Manager at the annual meeting held at the home office in Kirkwood Mo. “Without a team of professional installers and a Design staff all from the Metro east area, we could not have achieved the award we are being presented, said Mike Andrews. Patriot Sunrooms is family owned and operated since 1957 and has a design center in Edwardsville at 3925 Blackburn Road, with two other locations, 811 S Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood Mo. and 15654 Manchester Road, Ellisville Mo. http://www.Patriotsunrooms.com

Patriot has a rich history of taking care of customers’ needs. Based on principals such as quality, loyalty and customer care. “We have one way of doing business, making the customers dream a reality” says Pat Lewis, co-owner of Patriot.

In addition to Patriot East receiving their award, Pat Lewis announced that Four Seasons Solar Products had recognized Patriot Sunrooms and Home Solutions as their top franchise dealer within the region within their company. Four Seasons Solar products are the leader and innovator in the sunroom industry, with over 300 locations in over 30 countries worldwide.

