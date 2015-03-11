Portion Of Staunton Road From Hazel Street To mTaylor Lakes Drive To Be Closed

EDWARDSVILLE – The first phase of Madison County’s project to improve Staunton Road north of the City of Troy will begin on Tuesday, March 17. Madison County Highway Department officials estimate the project will be completed by the end of June.

During the construction process, the section of Staunton Road from Hazel Street at the entrance to St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery to Taylor Lakes Drive will be closed to all traffic. The cemetery and other entrances within the closure area on Staunton Road will be accessible during the roadway construction.

Residents of Taylor Lakes Estates will be required to drive north on Staunton Road when exiting the subdivision. In order to reach Staunton Road north of Taylor Lake Drive, drivers from Troy will be required to go west on Rt. 162, north on Riggin Road and east on Maple Grove Road to Staunton Road.

Madison County Engineer Mark Gvillo said Phase One of the Staunton Road project includes a significant number of needed improvements. “We will be replacing a narrow, oil and chip road with open ditches along the roadway with a paved concrete surface, storm sewers, curb and gutter as well as a shared use path,” Gvillo said.

“This project will improve the safety of driving on Staunton Road and will provide pedestrian access from Taylor Lake Estates into Troy,” Gvillo added. “Although the project will temporarily inconvenience people accustomed to taking Staunton Road to get to Troy, the long-term benefits to improving the roadway far outweigh the temporary inconvenience.”

The Staunton Road will be constructed by Baxmeyer Construction of Waterloo.

