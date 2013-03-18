Phase 1 of the massive reconstruction of Quality Buick I GMC I Cadillac in Alton began this week with the arrival of temporary sales and administrative offices. Two trailers were combined to make a spacious area for Quality’s customers to meet with and discuss the best ownership options for their new or used Quality vehicle.

“The temporary space is really nice; nicer than I thought it would be.” commented David Stevenson, co-owner and Operator of the 55 year old family owned dealership. The temporary office accommodations were a topic that concerned Stevenson because “Our goal is customer service, and the ‘customer service-meter’ starts ticking the minute a prospective customer walks in our door.” “I’m sure that every customer will understand that, to renovate on such a large scale, temporary measures must be taken to continue our business.” Still, Stevenson needed assurance that the impact for their customers would be minimal.

Stevenson says that, once the tear-down of the old portion of the offices and sales floor begins, he’ll have little to worry about with Morrissey Construction as general contractors; “I have all the confidence in the world in Mike Morrissey and his team.” Morrissey Construction, another family run business, is located in Godfrey.

Stevenson is excited that the project has started and encourages the public come in and check-out the temporary offices and meet with one of Quality’s professional sales managers. “The cars will be dispersed a little differently around the lot to accommodate the trailers and some of the construction equipment, but there will be plenty of customer parking and our lot will be full of new Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles.” “The service department will continue to function throughout the renovation process”; Stevenson suggests that those needing service call for appointments just like usual.

