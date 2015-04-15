The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Alumni Association is partnering with the SIUE Office of Educational Outreach to present a travel opportunity to New York City during August 2015.

The trip begins Tuesday, Aug. 4, with departure from St. Louis Lambert International Airport and returning Saturday, Aug. 8. Tour participants will see three Broadway productions during their stay: “The Lion King,”

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night” and “The Phantom of the Opera.”

“Our goal is to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our alumni,” said Steve Jankowski, executive director of the SIUE Alumni Association. “New York is one of the greatest cities in the world, and the theater

experience is simply amazing.”

The tour will include sightseeing to such iconic New York locations as Times Square, the Theater District, Madison Square Garden, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral,

Greenwich Village and Chinatown.

The tour includes round-trip airfare and all local transportation, four nights hotel accommodations in midtown Manhattan, tour guide from Manhattan Tour & Travel for two days, three Broadway show tickets, one theater workshop and seminar with a Broadway actor, a theater tour and one group dinner.

Cost to “premier alumni” and students is $1,800; to “basic alumni,” and faculty and staff is $1,850; and to the general public is $1,900.

For more information or to register for the trip, visit siue.edu/educationaloutreach or contact Cathy McNeese at 618-650-3208 or cmcnees@siue.edu.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus

is home to a diverse student body of nearly 14,000.

