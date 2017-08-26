(Busch Stadium) In his career, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham has found a lot of ways to help his team win, but tonight marked a first as he connected on a 419ft walk-off home run for a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.

“It’s kind of cool, I thought about it when I was on-deck,” shared Pham. “I wanted to have a walk-off moment and coincidentally, it happened. It’s pretty cool.”

Pham had to go down to hit the pitch, which was below his knees.

“They made really good pitches on me all game,” he agreed. “I was very impressed with their pitching staff. From first at-bat, 3-2 changeup away. Next at-bat, 2-0 changeup. Then third at-bat, he made really good pitches but I laid off of them. They’re pitching me really tough.”

As for his thoughts when the ball left the bat…

Article continues after sponsor message

“Gone,” stated Pham. “Gone.”

There was extra motivation for Pham to end the game without extra innings, like so many others, he wants to watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight.

“That was definitely on my mind,” said Pham. “Mayweather, he takes care of me in Vegas so I support him.”

“I just see him in the club all the time and he always acknowledges me, so I’m like ‘hey’. Feel cool, you know?”

“Done. Mayweather,” Pham stated in conclusion.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports