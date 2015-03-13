(Jupiter, FL) St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham was forced out of Friday’s game after suffering a mild strained quad after a diving attempt at a fly ball down the left field line.

“I felt it before I dove,” said Pham of the second inning play. “I just tried to continue the play.”

“In your head you feel it and that’s when I knew something happened before I made that dive,” continued the outfielder. “It was just like I’ve got to try and catch this ball to help out Petrick. But I felt it before I dove.”

Pham is expecting to be out of action for the next two days.

Pham has only played in 231 games over the last four seasons because of injury–but it was that experience which gave him reassurance as he gathered himself on the field today.

“I know what it feels like to be really hurt,” said Tommy. “I knew I wasn’t really hurt because that sensation was different.”

 

 

