The St. Louis Cardinals will change up their outfield for Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series against Chicago this evening, as Tommy Pham will get the start in centerfield.

“We look at some of the at-bats, even though it’s a pretty small sample size of what our guys have been able to do,” said Mike Matheny during his pregame media session. “We’re facing a pitcher that’s throwing the ball very well right now, and trying to take some guys that have some confidence just going right now. The swing looks good, and Tommy has been one of those players that we know that can get into the lineup and help us do something. We know defensively, also, he brings a plus going out to the outfield. All around a great opportunity for him to jump in and do something for us today.”

Pham is batting .500–albeit a hit in two at-bats with a walk against Cubs starter Jake Arrieta. More of note, though, is his recent pinch-hit home run in Game 1.

“Obviously when Tommy jumps up there and comes up with a big pinch-hit home run, and just watching, too, how he finished the season when he got the opportunities, this kid has got great bat speed and ability to jump in there, and he’s not afraid of the situation,” added Matheny. “All those things, you know, lend itself towards giving him an opportunity, and then some of the at-bats that he has, we go back through and watch the film on the at-bats our guys have had against each individual pitcher, and if there’s something in a swing or something in an approach that may lend towards one person having a better chance of success, we’re going to go in that direction.”

First pitch is set for 5:07pm CT and will be broadcast on TBS.

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Stephen Piscotty, 1B

Matt Holliday, LF

Jason Heyward, RF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Tommy Pham, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Michael Wacha, RHP

CUBS

Dexter Fowler, CF

Jorge Soler, RF

Kris Bryant, 3B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Starlin Castro, 2B

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Addison Russell, SS

Miguel Montero, C

Jake Arrieta, RHP

photo credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports