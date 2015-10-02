With the NL Central Division finally captured, Mike Matheny and the St. Louis Cardinals are using today’s series opener in Atlanta to rest some of the regulars from the lineup–and allow others to further their case for a spot on the postseason roster.

Tommy Pham, CF

Greg Garcia, 2B

Randal Grichuk, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Mark Reynolds, 3B

Brandon Moss, RF

Tony Cruz, C

Pete Kozma, SS

Jaime Garcia, P

The Cardinals will face RHP Julio Teheran (10-8), who has one loss in his two previous starts against St. Louis. He yielded seven hits and four runs in the 13.0 innings pitched to go with 14 strikeouts and six walks in those two games.

CONDOLENCES FOR CAL NEEMAN

–Thoughts and prayers to the family of Calvin “Cal” Neeman, who passed away yesterday at the age of 86. The native of Valmeyer, IL was originally signed by the New York Yankees in the 1950s. He played alongside Whitey Herzog in the minors and roomed with Mickey Mantle, but with Yogi Berra ahead of him at catcher, was traded to the Chicago Cubs and made his big league debut on April 16, 1957.

Neeman would go on to appear in over 350 games and make 1100 plate appearances in seven ML seasons with Chicago, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and finished his playing career with the Washington Senators in 1963.

He lived much of his live around the metro area–the last several years in Lake St. Louis. Neeman is survived by his wife Mary Ann and five children.

photo credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports