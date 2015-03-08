(Jupiter, FL) As he took batting practice yesterday, Tommy Pham showed disapproval with a couple of swings that resulted in pop-ups. Before his next turn at the plate, Pham picked up a piece of rebar and carefully measured a few swings. His next turn in the cage, he was back to spraying line drives to all three fields.

“It’s not that easy,” said Pham. “As a hitter, we feel what we’re doing most of the time–especially in batting practice. I felt something in my swing I didn’t like. I grabbed the bar because it’s a heavier training device to try and simulate what I should do right. Theoritcally, I don’t know how much it really helps you but mentally, I felt like it does something.”

Using the rebar or a weighted bat is not normal practice for Pham. In fact, the rebar has not always been customary for the Cardinals on-deck circle. Felipe Lopez taped one up while with the team a few years ago, but it later was lost. When some construction was done around Roger Dean Stadium, a new piece rebar was cut down and taped up for the team to currently use.

Pham has five hits in his last six at-bats over the last two games, but isn’t pressing to keep that pace.

“You always want to do well to help the team because if you do well then you’re doing your part to contribute,” said Pham. “But you don’t want to add pressure on yourself because it doesn’t do any good for you.”

Pham celebrates his 27th birthday today by starting in centerfield for the Cardinals.