After a season in which he led the St. Louis Cardinals with a .306 batting average, .931 OPS, 95 runs, and 25 stolen bases, Tommy Pham is being recognized as the team’s candidate for the Hank Aaron Award. Established in 1999 to recognize the top offensive performer in each league, the Hank Aaron Award is chosen by fan vote and a panel of Hall of Fame members.

Pham was also the first Cardinal to have at least 20 home runs (23) and 20 doubles (22) in the same season since Reggie Sanders did so in 2004. He also led St. Louis with 40 multi-hit games.

Voting is open through October 13th at MLB.com.

If selected, Pham would become only the second St. Louis Cardinals player to win the award, as Albert Pujols took the honors in 2009.

American League

Baltimore Orioles: Jonathan Schoop

Boston Red Sox: Mookie Betts

Chicago White Sox: José Abreu

Cleveland Indians: José Ramírez

Detroit Tigers: Nicholas Castellanos

Houston Astros: Jose Altuve

Kansas City Royals: Eric Hosmer

Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout

Minnesota Twins: Brian Dozier

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge

Oakland Athletics: Khris Davis

Seattle Mariners: Nelson Cruz

Tampa Bay Rays: Logan Morrison

Texas Rangers: Elvis Andrus

Toronto Blue Jays: Josh Donaldson

National League

Arizona Diamondbacks: Paul Goldschmidt

Atlanta Braves: Freddie Freeman

Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo

Cincinnati Reds: Joey Votto

Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon

Los Angeles Dodgers: Cody Bellinger

Miami Marlins: Giancarlo Stanton

Milwaukee Brewers: Travis Shaw

New York Mets: Michael Conforto

Philadelphia Phillies: Odúbel Herrera

Pittsburgh Pirates: Andrew McCutchen

San Diego Padres: Jose Pirela

San Francisco Giants: Buster Posey

St. Louis Cardinals: Tommy Pham

Washington Nationals: Ryan Zimmerman

photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports