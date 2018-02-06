EDWARDSVILLE - Pfund Construction in Edwardsville is the city’s 2017 Business of the Year winner.

The Pfund family received the honor Tuesday morning at the annual Edwardsville City Annual Breakfast at Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson Campus - Leclaire Room. The breakfast foreshadows what developments people can expect in the coming year in the City of Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton presented the honor to Matt and Kristen Pfund at the annual breakfast. He said a business selected for the Business of the Year has to set standards of excellence for innovation with its business practices and community involvement.

“Our award recipient this year truly exemplifies that Downtown Edwardsville is a place where someone can live, learn and play. “The family also gives a lot back in volunteering and serving on community boards.”

The business was also recognized for its mentality looking to the future which has been witnessed in its renovation of multiple buildings into innovative projects. Because of the Pfund’s work, there are now loft apartments and businesses found in structures that were not previously in use.

Article continues after sponsor message

Matt Pfund started Pfund Construction in high school and has completed hundreds of residential projects. He obtained a degree in construction management from SIUE and has directed the construction of many St. Louis landmarks from art museums to universities and the zoo.

Kristen is a member of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club, Edwardsville Community Foundation and Main Street Community Center boards, while Matt serves as a board member of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Habitat for Humanity, TheBANK of Edwardsville and the Madison County Plan Commission.

Corey, Matt’s brother, is the project manager and craftsman and he oversees the daily coordination of each project. Kristen works with clients in design, product selection, marketing and communications. She is also a highly accomplished real estate agent and takes care of buy/sell transactions. Kristen also manages Pfund Construction’s sister company, LJC Partners, a property management company specializing in residential and commercial rental property.

Matt said on the company website that what sets their business apart is they are “old school builders.”

“We do the work and we drive how the project goes together - we go far beyond just coordinating subcontractors,” he said on the company website. “Secondly, no matter what stage of the process, you are working directly with a Pfund and getting unmatched personal and professional attention. We are builders and craftsmen first. Many items are fabricated in house in our state-of-the-art facility.”

Both Matt and Kristen accepted the Business of the Year honor with smiles and thanks to the city for the prestigious honor.

More like this: