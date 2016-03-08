Name: Peyton Olivia Bridges

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Heather Bailey and Kyle Bridges of Godfrey

Birth weight: 5 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 11:09 PM

Date: 11/28/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Justin Warhoover (4)

Grand parents: Trina Healy of Godfrey, Nathalie Bridges and Walter Bridges od Athens

Great Grandparents: Margery Healy of Godfrey

More like this:

4 days ago - Comptroller Mendoza Welcomes Moody's Change In Outlook From "Stable" To "Positive"

Feb 22, 2024 - Fatal Shooting Ends Standoff in West Alton; Investigation Underway

Today - Treasurer Frerichs: $124.6 Million In Investment Earnings for State Portfolio During March

 