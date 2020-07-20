SPARTA - Peyton Manker, 18, of Sparta, Ill., has attracted national attention for crafting a dress made of duct tape with a COVID-19 theme in Duck Brand’s Stuck At Home Prom competition for the best prom dress.

On Tuesday, July 21, the winner of the Duck Brand Prom Dress competition will be named.

At first, she thought she was going to do a dress dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, her favorite artist, but as COVID-19 progressed, she thought a Covid-19 themed design would be better.

Manker now has acquired a love of sewing and designing clothing, which was new for her in this process. Peyton also sewed together a coronavirus purse, a mask, and other accessories like a wristband and hair clip. She estimates the dress took 395-plus hours and required 41 rolls of duct tape. There are many COVID-19 details on the dress from online graduations, Zoom meeting, sneezing, masks and an area honoring essential and front-line workers.

Manker’s story has spread as far as CNN, Bored Panda, and many other news organizations.

She explained her creative process for our readers: “For the designs, I drew out whatever came to mind, and then cut and placed them. I added to this little by little. I even had part of the design showcase the people of the world running from the virus. You can see multiple nationalities based on their clothing. For the coronavirus images throughout I covered the dress with very tiny pieces of tape.

“For the accessories, I made color block shoes with tiny coronavirus accents. The coronavirus purse was my favorite accessory. It took the most time to make this but was worth it. I also created jewelry to match.”

Peyton also made a “separately-together” hairpiece with small flowers to let people know that “we may not be together at this time, but we are still together in this!”

She continued: “For the dress hoop I created a ball gown look and measured and bent electrical wire to form the panels and taped two layers together for each hoop. It took four months but the dress/accessories project was finally done by June 3. I love how it turned out and hope you can see the amount of effort that went into this dress.”

Peyton thanked everyone for their constant Facebook support/love during the process.

“The competition has been exhausting and I am just happy I had so many people constantly sending me encouragement and kindness,” she said. “I did not realize how many people I touched with my pandemic-themed dress and I am so happy that I was able to bring something positive out of the whole experience.

She closed with this “No matter the outcome, I believe all entrants have worked extremely hard on their prom attire and all deserve to be winners.”

