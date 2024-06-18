WOOD RIVER — For Shelley Israel, cutting hair has been a passion for the last 15 years. This past May, her dream became a reality when she opened Pete's Parlor Barbershop at 13 East Ferguson Ave. in Wood River.

Fifteen years ago, Israel was working at a corporate job that was bought out by another company. Seeking a career that couldn't be taken away from her, she decided to pursue haircutting.

"It's been going well since I opened Pete's Parlor," Israel said. "We are gaining clientele through word of mouth. I've been specializing in men's hair for the last five and a half years, and that's where my passion lies."

The barbershop currently has three barber chairs, and there are discussions about adding more barbers to assist in the shop. Services offered include haircuts, hair washes, and hot or cold towel treatments. Israel also sells hair products.

Pete's Parlor is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is closed on Sundays and Mondays. The barbershop accepts both walk-ins and appointments, which can be made by calling (618) 216-2178.

Pete's Parlor can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61559329641251.

