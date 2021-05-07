CARROLLTON - An important leadership meeting on Thursday included municipality leaders, the Greene County Board, school district superintendents, economic development and other community members focused on the closing of Kroger's stores in Carrollton and White Hall.

The focus of the meeting was to solicit ideas about Carrollton and White Hall no longer having a grocery store in their communities and only Meehan's as the only grocer in the entire county in Greenfield.

Molly Peters, B.S., L.E.H.P., Public Health Administrator for the Greene County Health Department, had this statement:

"It is the hope that leaders continue to come together to share resources and focus on the Greene County community. There are many urgent concerns and by communicating we can be more aware of efforts going on around us. Together, we can better prepare and make an impact.

"Of the many compelling comments made today, optimism was a keynote. This community will be successful. We will find a way to get things done. It’s connecting us all together on similar missions that is necessary. It is time again to remember our local communities’ businesses and organizations. Support them with all our might. Anything you can do to increase messaging around the topic of supporting our local Greene County will not go unnoticed."

"There are many people in Greene looking to make plans, set up a business, or to expand," Peters said. "There are many people in Greene that are looking to help these individuals with anything necessary to get the job done."

Peters continued and said: "We would like to help connect people and resources. If you are interested in a community meeting or would like us to share your idea, please contact me. You can also enter any event on our website to help the community focus in on what is happening around us. "

