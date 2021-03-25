CARROLLTON - Molly Peters, B.S., L.E.H.P. Public Health Administrator for Greene County Health Department, said the county received confirmation today that Johnson and Johnson's Janssen COVID-10 Vaccine will be delivered for distribution next week.

"We will be sharing information on our website and Facebook page soon about the Johnson and Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine," Peters said. "If you are interested in this vaccine, please sign up below with the link."

Peters said this is the first time the Johnson and Johnson Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine has been distributed in Greene County.

"Most of the counties in surrounding area also will be provided the vaccine next week, so it is exciting news for many who are waiting," she said. "It is currently one shot only and that is one of its benefits.

"We have definite vaccine availability and we are posting them on our website. We are interested in filling appointments every Wednesday. This upcoming Wednesday, we will have the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and then a separate signup for Moderna from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday. The Moderna Vaccine requires a first and second dose. We are interested in filling appointments every Wednesday."

To sign up, click below:

https://greenecountyhd.org/

Other information information about the vaccines is found by clicking below:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/janssen.html

Emergency Use Authorization information:

https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/janssen-covid-19-vaccine

