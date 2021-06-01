JENNINGS PRECINCT - On May 29, 2021 at approximately 10:08 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service of a person struck in the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road. Upon arrival, responding officers located two victims on the pavement of the street and they began performing life-saving treatment. A young boy, approximately two years of age, was pronounced deceased on scene. A female, believed to be in her mid-20s, was conveyed to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The adult female was also carrying a baby in a car seat. The baby appeared to be uninjured, but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victims were walking westbound across the 5500 block of Jennings Station. As they were within a space between the double yellow traffic lines, they were struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jennings Station Road. The vehicle was speeding around the traffic backed up at the traffic light at the intersection of Emma Avenue, nearly driving in on-coming lanes of traffic. After striking the victims, the suspect vehicle fled the scene. It was last seen heading eastbound in the 6900 block of Emma Avenue.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and the Accident Reconstruction Team are leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Traffic will be restricted in both directions in the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road until the scene investigation is completed.

Additional information, including a description of the suspect vehicle, will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

