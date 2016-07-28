Larry E. Northcutt, Jr.ALTON – A person of interest in the homicide of Christopher Aaron Gernigin was taken into custody on Wednesday night.

Larry E. Northcutt Jr., 27, was apprehended by Alton Police in the 7 p.m. range on Wednesday at a West Ninth Street home in Alton, Alton Police said. The apprehension came just a few hours after a release from the Alton Police Department seeking the public’s help in finding Northcutt Jr.

Gernigin’s body was found last weekend just past the Clark Bridge in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway troopers are the lead in the investigation, but are being assisted by Alton Police.

Gernigin, 29, was a resident in the Alton region, Alton Police have said.

