ALTON - The Alton Police Department continues to intensely investigate the domestic-related shooting in the 2300 block of Edwards Street just after 4 a.m. today.

Ernie L. Sykes, a 54-year-old black male of Alton, has been identified as a person of interest in this case and is currently being sought for questioning by the Alton Police, they said late Wednesday afternoon. Police said Sykes is considered armed and dangerous and individuals should not attempt to contact him directly.

Two people were shot during a domestic-related incident in the 2300 block of Edwards Street just after 4 this morning. The victims, a 31-year-old female, identified as Angel Syddall, and a 25-year-old male, both of Alton, were treated locally and then flown to a St. Louis hospital to be treated for serious and life-threatening injuries.

Syddall later died as a result of her injuries. The male is still being treated, and his condition has been reported to be stable. The male victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Sykes they should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or by dialing 9-1-1 as soon as possible. Tips may also be submitted via the Alton Police Department’s Facebook Page.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Angel Syddall in this extra-sensitive holiday time. If you, or someone you know, are involved in an abusive relationship, please speak out. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE(7233). That line will connect callers to resources to help stop the abuse before it reaches this tragic and deadly climax.”

The investigation, now classified as a homicide investigation, remains ongoing and the Alton Police Department will release information as it becomes available.

