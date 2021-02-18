ALTON - The person that ran their vehicle into LuciAnna’s Pastries and fled, came forward Thursday morning.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido confirmed this afternoon that the driver of the vehicle has been identified.

"The driver is now cooperating with the Alton Police Department," he said. "Charges related to this incident will be sought in the near future."

LuciAnna’s will be back open on Friday morning. The business had to close for one day so the repairs could get fixed.

“Simmons' team took care of us ASAP and we are extremely grateful for them,” LuciAnna’s Pastries said.

