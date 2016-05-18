EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that Dori Persky and Bradley Gillespie have joined the Edwardsville-based law firm as attorneys.

Persky graduated from Vanderbilt University, where she majored in European Studies and Corporate Management. She went on to law school at American University, Washington College of Law, where she graduated in 2015. During law school, Persky completed an internship for the U.S. Department of Justice, working with its Environmental Torts Litigation Division. She also clerked for a plaintiff's personal injury firm in Rockville, Maryland. Additionally, while in law school, Persky participated as a student attorney in her school's Civil Advocacy Clinic. All of these experiences led to her interest in advocating on behalf of plaintiffs injured by toxic materials. Persky will focus her time on asbestos litigation at Gori Julian & Associates.

Gillespie attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he received his Bachelor of Liberal Studies in 1999. He went on to graduate from St. Louis University School of Law in 2003, where he received a Certificate in Employment Law from the William C. Wefel Center for Employment Law. For approximately ten years following law school, Gillespie represented injured workers in workers' compensation claims before the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission. He worked for the State of Illinois in the Office of the Attorney General as an Assistant Attorney General in the General Law Bureau. In that role, he defended State employees in prisoner civil rights lawsuits. Finally, as Assistant Attorney General in the Environmental Bureau, he enforced environmental laws to protect the environment for future generations of Illinois residents. At Gori Julian & Associates, Gillespie will focus his practice on asbestos litigation and personal injury.

Persky and Gillespie join Gori Julian & Associates’ team of highly skilled attorneys who have recovered more than $2 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. The firm has four offices in Edwardsville, Ill. and one in downtown St. Louis, Mo., as well as offices in Los Angeles, Calif. and New Orleans, La. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

