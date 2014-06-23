Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) has two great opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy some performance art this summer on day trips.

Concert in the Garden trip is on Wednesday, July 16. Travel to the Missouri Botanical Garden to hear internationally renowned Nigel Mooney. His smooth jazz tunes are sure to get your fingers snapping and feet tapping! Before the concert, the group will stop for an early dinner at Zia’s on the Hill. After arriving and finding our spot for the concert, the group can embark on a self-guided garden tour before the concert starts at 7:30pm. Guests need to bring a blanket or folding chair. Outside food and coolers can be brought into the garden. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase. The cost is $45 per person and includes dinner, concert, tour, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 2:30pm and will return at approximately 11:00pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 2:15pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Monday, June 30.

Article continues after sponsor message

Show at STAGES trip is on Wednesday, August 13. Spend a hot summer afternoon with JPRD inside the Robert G. Reim Theatre in Kirkwood, MO for the performance of How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying. This show brings big laughs as it showcases life on the corporate ladder. The group will enjoy lunch at Sweet Tomatoes prior to the show. The cost is $85 per person and includes lunch, show, gratuities and transportation. As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome on JPRD trips. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 11:00am and will return at approximately 5:45pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 10:45am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline has been extended to Monday, June 30.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: