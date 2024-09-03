Get The Latest News!

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Labor Day parade on Monday provided an ideal setting for the Marching Maroons to showcase their traditional uniforms in full splendor. The event, marked by clear skies and mild temperatures, drew substantial community support.

The Marching Maroons expressed gratitude towards parent chaperones who played a pivotal role in the day's success.

"Special thanks to all of our parent chaperones who helped our day be so successful," the group noted.

Community support was also highlighted as a key factor in the parade's positive atmosphere.

"We give a special shout-out to our communities for giving the band so much support this weekend!" the Marching Maroons added in a statement.

