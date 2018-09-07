HARDIN - Every year the Calhoun County Fair Talent show seems to bring out some of the best in the region.

The 2018 edition of the Calhoun County Fair Talent Show was on target with previous years, Alex Foster, one of the judges, said.

“The talent was outstanding," Foster said. "All of them could have been first-place winners. Emma was wonderful singing 'Zombie' by the Cranberries. Briley is always awesome and can sing and dance. Quinn Perez did sing and danced an incredible number. She is classically trained in both. The Calhoun Fair always has a wonderful Talent Show."

Foster continued: "The Calhoun fair is amazing. I love going to it. It is charming with wonderful food. It was last night for people in the audience to say this was the best senior division talent they had ever seen over here."

Calhoun County Fair Senior Division Champion and runners-up:

1st Place – Quinn Perez – Vocal Solo – Performing “No One Else” form “Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” (Quinn studies at OPEN CALL DANCE COMPANY in Jerseyville and lives in Godfrey, IL )

2nd Place – Briley Blade – Vocal/Dance Solo – Performing “Billy Jean” by Michael Jackson (Briley is from Jerseyville, IL)

3rd Place – Emma Godar – Vocal/Guitar Solo – Performing “Zombie” by The Cranberries (Emma is from Calhoun County)

Quinn will represent the Calhoun County Fair at the 2019 IAAF State Talent Competition at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, IL., on January 19, 2019.

