MARQUETTE - There will be games afoot at the 10th Annual Peach Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge on 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Peach Pit Pitching sounds like a good way to break a window but at the Peach Festival it will be one lucky person’s ticket to a free nights stay.

The rules are simple enough. Purchase a peach and enjoy the juicy mess until all that is left is a soggy pit. Then line up to make the toss. Land the pit in a colored cup and win a prize. Toss into a specially designated cup and patrons can walk away with a free nights stay at the historic Pere Marquette Lodge. But chucking peach remnants is not all the Festival has to offer.

Local peach growers from all over the area will be presenting their carefully tended peaches for visitors to sample and purchase. Festival goers can also pick up a variety of other fresh produce, shop craft vendors, enjoy live music, sample peach wine and grab some lunch in the Lodge Restaurant which is known for its perfectly prepared fried chicken. Kids can participate in special activities while others can learn about the history of peach farming from a documentary that will be playing during the festival.

The Peach Festival will take place at the historic Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center in Grafton, IL. The Lodge is a popular local tourist destination and is currently celebrating its 77th year in business after opening its doors in 1940.

It was hand-built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and is nestled in a beautiful 8,000 acre state park surrounded by a hikers paradise. The architecture is impressive to say the least. Vaulted ceilings, 3-foot log pillars and a 50-feet stone fireplace are a few of its more fascinating features.

The Lodge’s Great Room is a popular gathering place for families wishing to reconnect and spend some quality time dueling on the massive hand-made chess set. The terrace features a beautiful view of the Illinois River and is a popular lounging area for couples, wine enthusiasts and those just wishing to relax. Pere Marquette Lodge also includes 72 newly renovated guest rooms and cabins along with an indoor pool, a Restaurant, a Winery, beautiful weddings, productive business retreats, events and more.

Pere Marquette Lodge hosts hundreds of public and private events every year. Visit www.pmlodge.net or call (618) 786-2331 for more information.

