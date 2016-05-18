(Busch Stadium) It was a welcome and familiar sight as Jhonny Peralta was back on the field taking batting practice at Busch Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The last time–last year I know for sure, but I don’t know when,” answered Peralta about the last time he launched a homer over the left field wall. “It feels like a long time for me to be on the field, but today hitting BP with the guys–it felt pretty good.”

Out since tearing a thumb ligament in Spring Training, the St. Louis Cardinals shortstop has slowly been working his way back but is hoping to head out on rehab assignment as early as later this week.

“I tried to hit it everywhere in the field and it wasn’t too bad, it looked pretty good,” shared Peralta. “So far, it feels normal. It doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t bother me too much. I only need to worry about the timing for facing somebody in a game.”

More like this: