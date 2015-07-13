St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Jhonny Peralta will be batting seventh for the National League in tomorrow night’s 2015 MLB All-Star Game. Starting pitchers and lineups were announced on Monday afternoon:
National League
Andrew McCutchen, CF
Todd Frazier, 3B
Bryce Harper, RF
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Buster Posey, C
Anthony Rizzo, DH
Jhonny Peralta, SS
Joc Pederson, LF
DJ LeMahieu, 2B
(Zack Greinke, P)
American League
Mike Trout, CF
Josh Donaldson, 3B
Albert Pujols, 1B
Nelson Cruz, DH
Lorenzo Cain, RF
Adam Jones, LF
Salvador Perez, C
Jose Altuve, 2B
Alcides Escobar, SS
(Dallas Keuchel, P)
photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports