The Madison County Bar Association, in conjunction with Lewis & Clark Community College will present a series of free, non-credit law classes in March.

Called the People’s Law School, the series includes 2 two-hour programs featuring a variety of law-related topics taught by local licensed and practicing attorneys. According to program organizers, the sessions are aimed at increasing awareness of laws and understanding of legal issues of interest to the general public. Handouts and light refreshments will be provided.

The program runs for two nights, with classes Monday, March 23rd and Tuesday, March 24th from 7-9 pm, in the Leclaire Room at Lewis & Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville (600 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025).

This year’s People’s Law School class schedule is as follows:

Monday, March 23

DUI’S: WHAT EVERY DEFENDANT NEEDS TO KNOW —taught by Bryce Joiner, Attorney at Law

DRIVER’S LICENSE REINSTATEMENT: GETTING YOUR LICENSE BACK AFTER SUSPENSION OR REVOCATION —taught by Barbara Joiner, Attorney at Law

Tuesday, March 24

THE COMPASSIONATE USE OF MEDICAL CANNABIS PILOT PROGRAM ACT: AN OVERVIEW --taught by Michael Wesley, Attorney at Law

WORKER’S COMPENSATION 101: UNDERSTANDING THE SYSTEM AND YOUR RIGHTS —taught by Dave Galanti, Attorney at Law

According to the Madison County Bar Association, this public education project allows local bar association members to share legal expertise in a forum that is user friendly. Attorneys involved in this program are not compensated but provide this valuable community service free of charge as a service to their community.

“The People’s Law School is a great opportunity for us to reach out to the general public and let them know how the law can work to protect them,” said Chris Threlkeld, President of the Madison County Bar Association. “At the same time, it gives our bar association members a chance to present themselves in a positive environment. Many consumers are afraid of attorneys or are hesitant to contact one in a time of need. These programs introduce attorneys to the community in a user-friendly setting.”

The classes are free and open to the public. Anyone may attend one, several, or all of the sessions. No RSVP required. Free light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call or E-mail David Weder at 314.444.1364 dweder@lewisrice.com.

