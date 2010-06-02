The People in Business networking group invites men and women of the business community to their upcoming meetings. Visitors are encouraged to attend at all locations. This Month, the Collinsville area meeting is JUNE 15th, and is held at The Oatman House, 501 E. Main, Collinsville, IL. All meetings are scheduled from 8:30 to 9:30am . For a current schedule of all the People In Business, networking meetings, dates and locations, please visit the website at http://peopleinbusiness.ning.com Group coordinator for the Collinsville meeting is Diann Robins, Nu Skin Enterprises. Our greeter will be Michelle Sumner of A Living Angel Home Care LTD.

Our guest speaker, Mr. Richard Avdoian, President/CEO from TeamWork By Design, will speak about “Enthusiasm Isn’t Enough to Succeed”. Learn about how businesses can be overly enthusiastic and can be driven to exceed their capability to accomplish goals, which may cause an adverse outcome, causing the business to financially reflect poorly on the brand and result in losing customers and key employees.

Mr. Richard Avdoian is an employee development expert, who works with businesses and associations committed to train and retain highly motivated productive employees. He has worked with clients in over forty different industries providing programs and consulting services.

Join us on June 15th, to hear, Mr. Richard Avdoian, who is a nationally recognized speaker in the area of teamwork, personal achievement and customer service.

Our People in Business networking group is designed to help build a support system and outreach connection for companies. It provides an informal networking format and a convenient information exchange resource group.

Membership is free. There is a $7.00 fee to attend the networking meeting which includes a snack breakfast and a drink. Attendees are encouraged to arrive ten minutes early to network before the meeting and bring extra business cards or brochures. Door prizes are always welcomed. For additional information please call Linda Stratton, independent agent GoSmallBiz 618-610-1487

